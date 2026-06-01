Sex work by choice not unlawful, police must respect…: Supreme Court upholds rights of consenting adults

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has analysed the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) and observed that the provisions under the Act, which is nearly 70 years old, do not give the police the right to take action against adults engaged in voluntary sex work as, the top court said, the practice is not illegal. The bench said that running or operating a brothel is against the law and that voluntary sex workers found during raids should not be taken into custody.
The top court further instructed the authorities to take measures of sex workers. The bench consisting of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan observed that the police should not harass adults indulged in sex work of their own free will.
“Its reasoning was simple; since such women are engaged in prostitution voluntarily, the question of their ‘rescue’ does not arise,” the bench said, as reported by Live Law.
The bench also directed authorities and police to not to rehabilitate sex worker against their will and that any rehabilitation process should not be coercive in nature. However, if a sex worker wants to rehabilitate then the authorities can initiate the process.
“The constitutional right to rehabilitation obligates the State to provide victims with the means and support to pursue rehabilitation. However, it does not authorise the State to impose a rehabilitative process upon her against a victim’s will,” the court added.
The landmark judgement focused on addressing the grievances of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation. The court observed that consent of adult sex workers is mandatory in the rehabilitation, reintegration and placement processes.
The ruling came when the bench was hearing a plea seeking guidelines to protect the fundamental rights of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation.
The court also criticised the current approach under Section 17 of the ITPA. It said it assumes authorities know what is best for everyone. It said that the law mostly treats all rescued individuals the same way, without distinguishing those forced into sex work and those who do it voluntarily
The bench stated that the such a “one-size-fits-all” approach should be changed. The ruling highlighted individual circumstances in matters concerning rehabilitation and protective placement.
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