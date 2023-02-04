Home

Sextortion: Retired Govt Officer Falls Prey To Racket, Blackmailed To Pay Over Rs 6 Lakh

The retired officer is a resident of the civil line area. He received the first call on January 30 from YouTube - an online video-sharing and social media platform. The complainant said soon after the first call he received another from a different number.

Gurugram: A retired government officer was allegedly blackmailed to pay more than Rs 6 lakh after being trapped by a “sextortion” racket. According to the police complaint, filed by the 70-year-old government officer he received two online calls from from an unknown person claiming to have his video with a girl in an objectionable condition.

The retired officer is a resident of the civil line area. He received the first call on January 30 from Youtube – an online video-sharing and social media platform. The complainant said soon after the first call he received another from a different number.

“I denied many times but they threatened to upload that video on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and also tag my family, relatives and friends. I was afraid and transferred Rs 6, 10,000 in a bank account given by the caller,” he said.

They again demanded more money which prompted me to move to the police, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 66-D of the IT act.

“We are investigating the matter and have put the numbers used by the accused on surveillance. Further probe is underway,” said Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the cyber crime police station, west.

(With PTI inputs)