‘Sexual Advances’: 10 JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment, probe underway

10 students at Jawaharlal Nehru University have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against a professor.

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‘Sexual Advances’: 10 JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment, probe underway | Image: ANI

JNU Professor Faces Sexual Harassment: As many as 10 students have accused a professor of sexual harassment at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and submitted their complaints to the authorities. The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has initiated an internal probe. According to the complaints submitted around a month ago, the professor of the university, who lives on the university campus, invited students for gatherings at his residence and allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances. The students also complained that the professor made lewd remarks during classes.

Following the complaints, several senior students also raised their voices alleging similar allegations.

The university is taking the complaints very seriously and ICC is currently looking into the allegations.

However, no official statement has been issued by the JNU administration and the Vice-Chancellor’s Office on the matter.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the university is expected to issue a statement tomorrow. Meanwhile, no police complaint has been filed regarding the JNU incident so far, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told News18.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.