Mysuru: The Education Department has lodged a sexual assault case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the headmaster of a school for kissing a girl student in H.D.Kote town of Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage. As the video went viral, villagers and students have demanded action against the accused headmaster. The video was shot by the students through a window. On realising that the act is being shot, the girl moves away and the accused comes towards the window.

Based on the complaints, the Block Education Officer (BEO) lodged a complaint of sexual assault on school girl by the headmaster and sought initiation of action against the him.

The case has been registered at the H.D. Kote police station. The police said that they have taken up the investigation of the case and are verifying the complaint. The accused teacher will be taken into custody for questioning.