New Delhi: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, on Friday had a sexual harassment case registered against him after he made controversial remarks for a woman anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protester who raised an anti-CAA placard at a BJP rally in south Kolkata on Thursday.

The protester was heckled by BJP supporters at the rally. Justifying her heckling, Ghosh had said, “She should thank her stars that only the poster was torn and nothing was done to her.”

“Our men did the right thing. Why do anti-CAA protesters always come to our rallies to protest? We’ve tolerated enough,” Ghosh, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur, said.

In her complaint to the police at the Patauli police station, the protester, a student of Sanskrit University, said, “I was heckled and verbally abused by the BJP workers. Then I heard about Dilip Ghosh’s derogatory comment. He made sexual remarks and showed murderous intent.”

The protester in her complaint further said that Ghosh’s remark showed why women in the country are not safe. ” Every 22 minutes, a woman is raped in India. I am not surprised by his comments,” she said.

Ghosh, recently re-elected as the BJP’s state unit chief, has made a series of controversial remarks for anti-CAA protesters just this month itself. From targeting women anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to asking anti-CAA protesters to be ‘shot like dogs,’ he has made news for all the wrong reasons.