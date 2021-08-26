New Delhi: In a shocking development, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday acquitted a man accused of marital rape ruling that sexual intercourse between a man and his legally wedded wife is not rape “even if it was by force or against her wish”. Although the court framed charges against him under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the man’s act of making “unnatural physical relation” with his wife, the verdict against marital rape comes as a let-down on the judiciary system of India.Also Read - Karnataka Gangrape: College Student Allegedly Raped, Boyfriend Attacked in Mysuru; State Orders Action Against Culprits

“..sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape. In this case, the complainant is the legally wedded wife of applicant No. 1, therefore, sexual intercourse or any sexual act with her by Applicant No. 1/husband would not constitute an offence of rape, even if it was by force or against her wish,” Chhattisgarh High Court ruled. Also Read - R Kelly Sexual Abuse Case: Woman Was Forced to Rub Poop on Her Face, Have Abortion, And Call Him Daddy

The high court was hearing a case of sexual harassment and “marital rape” based on the complaint lodged by the wife of the accused. According to the complainant, after some days of marriage, the husband and her in-laws started harassing her for dowry and committed physical violence with her, LiveLaw.in reported. Specific allegations made against the husband were that he had forced an unnatural physical relation with her by inserting fingers and radish in her vagina. Also Read - 3-Month-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in UP's Etah; FIR Registered

“Although, except insertion of finger and radish in her private part, what other unnatural physical relation he made with the complainant, she has not stated, which is a matter of evidence, but, only on that ground, charge framed under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the I.P.C. cannot be said to be erroneous at the stage of framing of charge, especially, in terms of Section 377 of the I.P.C. where the dominant intention of the offender is to derive unnatural sexual satisfaction, repeatedly insert any object in the sex organ of the victim and consequently derives sexual pleasure, such act would constitute as a carnal intercourse against the order of nature and such act would attract the ingredient of an offence under Section 377 of the I.P.C.,” the order further read.

A similar verdict was heard at the Mumbai Additional Session Court earlier this month in a separate case. The court had observed that the grievance of a woman who accused her husband of forced sexual intercourse does not stand legal scrutiny as the accused “being the husband cannot be said that he committed any illegal thing”.