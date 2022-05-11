New Delhi: According to the reports doing rounds in the media circles, the pro-Khalistan group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Intelligence HQs on Monday night.Also Read - Pakistan Made Weapon Used in RPG Attack on Punjab Police’s Mohali Office, Say Cops

SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in an audio message, addressed to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also claimed the responsibility for raising the Khalistani flags in Himachal Pradesh at the Dharamshala Assembly complex.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is the US-based founder of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ).

“This grenade attack could have taken place at the Shimla Police headquarters,” said Pannu in the purported audio message.

According to India Today, the group asked Himachal CM to “learn a lesson” from the Mohali grenade attack, adding that the Sikh community should not be provoked.

“Lesson for Himachal Chief Minister, learn from grenade attack at Mohali police headquarters, attack could have been at Shimla headquarters. CM Thakur SFJ advise, we raised flag at Dharamshala HQ, do not provoke the Sikh community. SFJ is going to announce Khalistan referendum 20-20 on June 6 in Himachal on day of voting. Do not provoke Sikh community and start violence because violence begets violence, CM Thakur. Message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu SFJ General Counsel,” is what Pannu has reportedly said in the message.

Khalistan flags were found tied on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly main gate and walls on Sunday following which the state police issued orders to seal the interstate borders. The Himachal Pradesh Police booked Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under anti-terror law UAPA and sealed the state’s borders after Khalistani flags were put up on the gates of the state assembly complex in Dharamshala.

