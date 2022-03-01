Mumbai: The Islamic community across the country observed Shab-e-Meraj, literally meaning night of ascent, from Monday night to Tuesday evening, to send special prayers for Prophet Mohammed. Shab-e-Meraj falls on the 27th day of the seventh Islamic month of Rajjab– to mark the journey of Prophet Muhammad from Grand Mosque in Mecca to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and from there to the heavens.

It is believed that it was on this night when Archangel Gabriel escorted Prophet to heaven through a dream, after which he received the honour of leading the other prophets in prayer.

It is also believed that it was during this night five daily prayers were made obligatory on all Muslims, after the Allah reduced it from earlier stipulation of 50 daily prayers on Prophet’s request.

Significance

According to the Quran, Allah on this night said, “Who wants forgiveness, I will forgive you. Who wants food, I will provide food.”

In Islam, it is believed that Allah on this day, writes the destinies of all people taking into account their past deeds. It is also the night when he also forgives sinners. People pray throughout the night on this day, because it is believed that doors of mercy and forgiveness are wide open on this night as Allah can be approached for his infinite mercy.