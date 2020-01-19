New Delhi: The Raigad Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Amlesh Kamat, the driver of veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s car, which yesterday met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, leaving her seriously injured and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, ‘shaken.’

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by the truck driver, whose vehicle the car rammed into from behind. The FIR said, “Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident.”

Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads,"due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident." — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The actor is currently hospitalised in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, which, in a statement said that the actor was ‘stable and under observation.’ Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were on their way to Pune when the accident took place. She was sitting next to the driver and sustained injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye.

Following the accident, she was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Mumbai and later shifted to Ambani Hospital. Pictures emerging from the accident site showed the 69-year-old actress being lifted and put into a car by people who rushed to her help following the accident.

Later, she was visited in hospital by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, her stepson and stepdaughter respectively, her niece Tabu and a whole host of other Bollywood celebrities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too prayed for her well being, tweeting: “The news of Shabana Azmi ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”