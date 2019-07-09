New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing attack on veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi, calling her the ‘new leader’ of ‘tukde tukde‘ and ‘award wapasi‘ gang.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh posted a video of the actor wherein she can be heard saying, “If we criticise the government we are branded as anti-nationals”, the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi, “Shabana Azmi is a new leader of ‘tukde tukde’ gang and ‘award wapasi gang'”.

शबाना आजमी टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग और अवार्ड वापसी गैंग की नई नेता है। pic.twitter.com/reCXGRSZgc — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 7, 2019

In the same thread, a Twitter user posted an old video of Azmi attending a TV debate where Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari can be heard making a derogatory remark against her, saying, “I do not want to answer questions by a dancer, singer or a prostitute.”

Hitting back at the Twitter user, Azmi tweeted, “For the record in Safdar Hashmi murder I took on HKL Bhagat of Congress publicly. I challenged Imam Bukhari on national TV for which he called me a ‘naachnewali’ (dancer) and was condemned by both Houses of Parliament. Have spoken against triple talaq and halala repeatedly so who is selective?”

Further, she also quoted couplets from a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz,”Bol ke lab Aazaad hain tere Bol zabaan ab tak teri hai… Bol ke sach zinda hai ab tak Bol jo kuch kehna hai keh ley (speak, your lips are free, speak, your tongue is still yours. Speak as truth is still alive, so say what would you like to)”.

Bol ke lab Aazaad hain tere Bol zabaan ab tak teri hai… Bol ke sach zinda hai ab tak Bol jo kuch kehna hai keh ley — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 8, 2019

The renowned actor faced fresh flak over her remarks against the Union government. While addressing an event in Indore on July 6, Azmi, who is often been trolled for holding anti-majoritarian views and questioning the establishment said,”In the interest of our country, it is necessary that we also point out its shortcomings. But the atmosphere now is such that if you criticise, especially the government, you are immediately branded as anti-national.”