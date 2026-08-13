‘Shabana Azmi-type log the’: Kangana Ranaut fires another salvo at Jantar Mantar protestors

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has issued a fresh clarification following widespread backlash over her controversial "generation gutter" remark, targeting young Hindu women whom she accused of pursui

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/shabana-azmi-type-log-the-kangana-ranaut-fires-another-salvo-at-jantar-mantar-protestors-8500863/ Copy

Kangana Ranaut- File image

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has issued a fresh clarification following widespread backlash over her controversial “generation gutter” remark, targeting young Hindu women whom she accused of pursuing unearned freedom. Denying that her comments were a blanket insult to India’s youth, Ranaut asserted that her critique was strictly aimed at specific protesters whose behavior she deemed inappropriate. She challenged critics to prove she attacked the entire generation, reiterating that she remains pro-youth.

“Poore desh ke yuva? Agar aap sirf Gen Z ki baat karte hai, toh almost 30-35 crore ke paas inki population hone waali hai. Jo Jantar Mantar hai waha par 10,000 log ekhatta hue the jinme toh aadhey se jyada log toh Shabana Azmi-type log the, aapne dekha ki har type ke age group ghum rahe the. Agar hum yuvaon ki baat karte hain, Gen Z ki hum specifically baat karte hai toh lag bhag waha par 2000 Gen Z the, toh kaise ye log isko Gen Z protest keh rahe hai? Ki poore desh ki Gen Z protest kar rahe (The youth of this country? If we speak of Gen Z, then the population is around 30-35 crore. Around 10,000 people were in Jantar Mantar where more than half of them were Shabana Azmi-type people, so many age group people were present. If we specifically speak of the Gen Z then only 2000 of them were present. So how is it a Gen Z protest? That the entire country’s Gen Z were there)?”