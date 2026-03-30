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Who is Shabbir Ahmed Lone? Lashkar Terrorist from Jammu & Kashmir arrested by Delhi Police

Who is Shabbir Ahmed Lone? Lashkar Terrorist from Jammu & Kashmir arrested by Delhi Police

A Lashkar terrorist was arrested near the Delhi border on Monday.

A Lashkar terrorist was arrested near the Delhi border on Monday.

Delhi Police arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shabbir Ahmed Lone near the Delhi border on Monday (March 30). Shabir is accused of plotting several attacks in India while operating out of Bangladesh and is believed to be the handler of the recently busted Metro Poster Case.

He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with central agencies after being on the radar for several alleged terror operations in India.

Here is all you need to know about him.

Who is Shabir Ahmed Lone?

Shabir Ahmed Lone is one of the handlers of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, who has been operating out of Bangladesh for some time now. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, he was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police on terror charges in 2007.

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However, he fled to Bangladesh after getting bail in 2019 and has since been on the list of several security agencies. He has been on the Delhi Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) hitlist after it was known that he had set up a terror cell in Bangladesh.

Lone was named as the handler of a LeT module of “highly radicalised operatives” uncovered by Delhi Police during a multistate operation in February.

What was the Delhi Metro Poster Case?

The arrest comes just weeks after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shift in charge at the Supreme Court Metro station lodged a complaint on February 8, 2026, of posters carrying anti-India messages. According to the complaint, posters carrying inflammatory and anti-India messages were found at multiple locations, including Janpath and other metro stations.

Some of the messages on the posters carried slogans like ‘India stop genocide & Free Kashmir’ and ‘Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan humara hai’ (We are Pakistani, Pakistan is ours). This, in turn, raised serious security concerns.

After the case was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)and the DPDP Act, the Special Cell began a detailed probe, combining on-ground intelligence with technical surveillance. Following investigations, it was found that a well-organized LeT module had been operating in many states.

The Special Cell carried out raids in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in February and arrested suspects, including several Bangladeshi’s allegedly living in India using fake identities.

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