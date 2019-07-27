Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday confirmed that all the 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express near Mumbai have been rescued, and the situation is being closely monitored by the entire operation team comprising of NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and state administration.

Further, he showered praise on the rescue teams for their exemplary effort.

“Teams of NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways&state administration have safely rescued all the 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express near Mumbai. We were closely monitoring the entire operation. Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort,” Amit Shah said.

Catch Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

Notably, heavy rains in Mumbai had stalled the Mahalaxmi Express between Badlapur and Wangani station with 700 passengers under duress for hours before rescue teams reached them.

A team of NDRF personnel reached the spot with eight boats followed by three diving teams and some Naval teams who came with inflatable boats, life jackets and medical supplies.

A helicopter with divers equipped also helped immensely in the search and rescue operation but due to bad weather, helicopters of Navy and Air Force returned to base after doing an aerial survey.

The Western Naval Command kept a close watch on the situation and stayed in constant touch with the state Administration to respond as required and provided necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

A special train with 19 coaches will now leave from Kalyan to Kolhapur with the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express.