New Delhi: In a major relief at this time of corona crisis, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor. Also Read - J&K Leader Shah Faesal Booked Under Public Safety Act, Day After SC Heard Omar Abdullah's Detention Case

The IAS officer-turned-politician, who was under detention after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status revoked in August last year, was booked under the PSA in February this year. Also Read - After Shehla Rashid, Detained J&K Leader Shah Faesal Likely to Quit Politics: Reports

The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order from the Home Department of the Union Territory.

Apart from Faesal, the PSA has also been revoked by the Home Department of J-K against senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor.

Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bunglow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months.

Faesal was booked under PSA just a few days after the stringent law was slapped against former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The former bureaucrat is the seventh mainstream politician of Kashmir who has been booked under the PSA which allows detention from three months to two years without a trial. Earlier, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar was also booked under the Public Safety Act.

Omar’s father, three-time former Chief Minister and sitting MP, Farooq Abdullah is already booked under the PSA and lodged at his Srinagar residence, which has been designated as a sub-jail.