Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff issued show-cause notices by FDA over advertisement

The Maharashtra FDA has intensified its crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. In this regard, the department, in collaboration with the police, is preparing to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in cases where organised networks are involved in the trade of banned products.

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New Delhi: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff. It is alleged that the advertisement featuring these actors for ‘Vimal Elaichi’ (cardamom) could potentially be an indirect or surrogate advertisement for ‘Vimal Pan Masala,’ a product banned in Maharashtra.

All three actors are now under FDA scrutiny. The Maharashtra FDA has intensified its crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. In this regard, the department, in collaboration with the police, is preparing to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in cases where organised networks are involved in the trade of banned products.

FDA Seeks Response From The Three Actors

The notices issued this week seek an explanation from the three actors regarding their roles in the advertisement. According to the FDA, the manner in which the ‘Vimal’ brand is portrayed in the advertisement creates an association with ‘Vimal Pan Masala,’ potentially falling under the category of indirect promotion of a banned product. The notice for Ajay Devgn was sent to his Juhu residence, for Shah Rukh Khan to his Bandra home ‘Mannat,’ and for Tiger Shroff via his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

The notice states that, prima facie, the advertisement appears to promote the ‘Vimal’ brand, which is primarily associated with pan masala. The manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of pan masala have been banned in Maharashtra for one year. This ban is in effect under an order issued on July 13, 2026.

The FDA maintains that the presentation of the advertisement, the dialogues, the product name, and its market identity raise the question of whether this constitutes indirect or surrogate promotion of a banned tobacco-related product. All three actors appear in the advertisement as brand endorsers. The FDA has cited Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, which prohibits misleading and incorrect food advertisements. Additionally, under Section 53, individuals involved in publishing misleading food advertisements can face a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. The FDA has also referenced the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2018. Responses regarding this matter have been sought from the three actors.

Increased Strictness Across Various Issues

This action comes at a time when the Maharashtra FDA is intensifying enforcement regarding several food safety issues. These include adulterated milk, food served in restaurants, the sale of junk food near schools, and the manufacture and sale of banned ‘gutkha’ and tobacco-laced ‘pan masala’. In recent months, the department has stepped up inspections, raids, and seizure operations across various locations.

In Maharashtra, a ban on ‘gutkha’ and ‘pan masala’ containing tobacco or nicotine has been in place since 2012 under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act. This ban is extended annually; the current ban came into effect on July 13, 2026. Between May 25 and July 31, the FDA conducted raids at 658 locations where banned products were found. During this period, goods worth Rs 15.11 crore were seized, 519 FIRs were registered, and 701 individuals were arrested. Furthermore, 78 vehicles transporting banned goods—carrying merchandise worth approximately Rs 6.6 crore—were also confiscated.