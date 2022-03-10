Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District Election Result LIVE: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar is a district in the Doaba region in Punjab. It is about 92 kilometres (57 mi) from Chandigarh and consists of three assembly segments such as Nawanshahr, Banga, and Balachaur. There are three legislative seats fall under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency. As of 2011, it is the third least populous district of Punjab (out of 22), after Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib. The postal ballots in this district will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. As the final picture will be clear by the noon time, early trends are expected to start coming in by 8 AM. Follow India.com for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab.Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM