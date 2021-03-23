New Delhi: On Martyrs’ Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru saying that the sacrifices of these great sons will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Also Read - Martyrs Day: Why India Observe January 30 As Shaheed Diwas? Significance And Other Important Details

"Salute to the revolutionaries of Independence, Martyrs Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day. The sacrifice of these great sons of mother India will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind! #ShaheedDiwas," the Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the Indian Revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty for the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

PM Modi also remembered freedom fighter, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, on his birth anniversary and said that his contribution to the nation will continue to inspire the countrymen.

“Regards to the great freedom fighter and socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He worked to give a new direction to the country with his sharp and progressive ideas. His contribution to the nation will continue to inspire the countrymen,” he said.

Born in a small town of Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh, Lohia, during the last phase of British rule in India, worked with the Congress Radio which was broadcast secretly from various places in Bombay until 1942.

Lohia lost to Nehru in the 1962 general election but entered Lok Sabha in 1963 by winning a by-poll.