Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary Observed as Martyrs’ Day?

On January 30, 2023, India will observe Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. The day is also marked as the death anniversary of the nation's 'Bapu', Mahatma Gandhi.

Martyrs’ Day 2023: The nation observes January 30 as Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas every year to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On January 30, 1948, during his evening prayers in the Birla House, Mahatma Gandhi, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse. Hence, this day is observed to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who gave up their lives to protect the country. January 30 is also observed as a day of non-violence and peace and is marked by various ceremonies and events across the country.

On this day, the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the defence minister and the three Service Chiefs (Army, Air Force and Navy) lay wreaths made of multi-colour flowers at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. At 11 am, a two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country.

Godse shot Gandhi thrice in the chest and abdomen. It is said that the last words Gandhi uttered were “Hey Ram”. “Have I that non-violence of the brave in me? My death alone will show that. If someone killed me and I died with prayer for the assassin on my lips, and God’s remembrance and consciousness of His living presence in the sanctuary of my heart, then alone would I be said to have had the non-violence of the brave,” Gandhi had said a few days before he was killed.