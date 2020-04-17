New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh area, where scores of Muslim women had gathered and protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for nearly 100 days, has emerged as new hotspot for COVID-19 outbreak. A street in nearby Abul Fazal Enclave and a part of East Ram Nagar in Shahdara have also been turned into red zones. With this development, the number of COVID-19 clusters in Delhi mounted to 60. The new containment zones are spread across three districts — one each in South, Shahdara and South-East. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bihar: Four Attacks on Health Workers in 24 Hours, Two in Chief Minister's Hometown
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has added the areas in its list of coronavirus cluster containment zones as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital. Delhi has reported 1,578 positive cases while 32 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far, as per the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The containment zones — created to map local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies. The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.
After the administration seals an area by naming it containment zone, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area. Operation SHIELD — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — is used to control the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Health Department said.
Here’s the list of COVID-19 clusters in Delhi:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
19. B Block Jhangirpuri
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
37. Chandni Mahal, Central District
38. Nabi Karim, Central District
39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi – 110084
40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi – 110063
45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi
48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi
51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi
52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
56. North G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
57. B Block Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
58. Street no 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave
59. Shaheen Bagh
60. Street nos 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara