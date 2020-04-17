New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh area, where scores of Muslim women had gathered and protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for nearly 100 days, has emerged as new hotspot for COVID-19 outbreak. A street in nearby Abul Fazal Enclave and a part of East Ram Nagar in Shahdara have also been turned into red zones. With this development, the number of COVID-19 clusters in Delhi mounted to 60. The new containment zones are spread across three districts — one each in South, Shahdara and South-East. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bihar: Four Attacks on Health Workers in 24 Hours, Two in Chief Minister's Hometown

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has added the areas in its list of coronavirus cluster containment zones as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital. Delhi has reported 1,578 positive cases while 32 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far, as per the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read - Man or Monkey or Super Fast Evolution During Coronavirus Lockdown? Read on to Find Out

The containment zones — created to map local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies. The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly. Also Read - Coronavirus Droplets Travel Farther Than Social Distancing Norms: Study

After the administration seals an area by naming it containment zone, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area. Operation SHIELD — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — is used to control the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Health Department said.

Here’s the list of COVID-19 clusters in Delhi:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jhangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

37. Chandni Mahal, Central District

38. Nabi Karim, Central District

39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi – 110084

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi – 110063

45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi

51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi

52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

56. North G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

57. B Block Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

58. Street no 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

59. Shaheen Bagh

60. Street nos 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara