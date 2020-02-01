New Delhi: In the wake of the Shaheen Bagh incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation of the national capital. The request from the Delhi Cm came after a man allegedly fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh where people are protesting for more than a month against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Kejriwal urged the Home Minister Amit Shah saying the elections will come and go but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital.

“In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will keep on coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The firing incident in Shaheen bagh happened just two days after a youth opened fire at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters near the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

According to updates, no injury has been reported in the incident in Shaheen Bagh. However, police said the man has been taken into police custody.

Identified as Kapil Gujjar, he is a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). He had fired empty bullet shells at air in Shaheen Bagh.

“The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him,” DCP Chinmay Biswas said.