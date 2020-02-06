New Delhi: Two days before Delhi is going to witness a tooth-and-nail battle of ballots, union minister Giriraj Singh tweeted that Shaheen Bagh is no more a protest ground. It has become a breeding ground of suicide bombers. “The capital of India is now housing an anti-India conspiracy,” the minister tweeted on Thursday morning, stoking a fresh controversy.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

The video the union minister shared shows a glimpse of an assembly of Muslim women where the speaker is was reminding the assembly of the Battle of Karbala in which several women and children took part and lost their lives.

Since December 15, hundreds of men, women and children have sat on protest on the road at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi, against the religion-based Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which enables non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens if they escaped religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

Shaheen Bagh has become a prominent issue in the Delhi polls as several leaders have talked about Shaheen Bagh. Union home minister Amit Shah urged voters to press lotus button so hard that the protesters are driven away from Shaheen Bagh. BJP MP Parvesh Verma said that the anti-CAA protesters will invade the houses of Delhi residents and rape their wife and daughters. Several BJP leaders accused AAP government of backing the protesters. Delhi Police also linked the Shaheen Bagh shooter with AAP.

AIMIM chief Asaduddhin Owaisi had expressed his suspicion over the government using force to clear the Shaheen Bagh stretch once the voting in over on February 8.