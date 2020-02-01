New Delhi: A man fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Police have taken the man into custody. Reports claimed that the man shot in the air twice outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

In a video shared by ANI, the man can be heard shouting,”Sirf Hinduon ka raj chalega (only Hindus will rule).”

#WATCH Delhi: Man who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area being taken away from the spot by police. pic.twitter.com/lenDhRcWGD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Notably, a large number of women, most of them mothers and grandmothers from the neighbourhood, are sitting on a street in Shaheen Bagh for over a month now in the longest continuous protest against the amended citizenship legislation.

Earlier on January 30, a 17-year-old youth opened fire at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside the capital’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

Taking note of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take strict action in connection with the incident.

Both firing incidents came just days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur led a crowd into chanting slogan of ‘shoot the traitors,’ in reference to anti-CAA protesters.

Speaking at a rally in Rithala, one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Thakur had raised the popular right-wing slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country). While he didn’t say the abusive part himself, he apparently instigated the crowd on with ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko‘ part, with the crowd responding with the rest of the slogan.