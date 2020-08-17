New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a sharp attack against the BJP accusing them of instigating the protests against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh after three key anti-CAA protestors joined the saffron party. Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Top Facebook Official Ankhi Das Files Complaint With Delhi Cyber Cell Alleging Death Threat

"The Delhi assembly election could have been fought on the work done in the field of education, health, environment or other developmental issues. But the Delhi BJP chose to fight the election on the issue of Shaheen Bagh," said Aam Aadmi Party Chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The whole protest was "pre-planned" and well scripted by the BJP top brass. Those raising slogans at the protest were part of the saffron party all along, he alleged.

Social activists Shahzad Ali, Dr Mehreen and Tabassum Hussain, who sat in protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR combine in Shaheen Bagh, joined the BJP on Sunday evening in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, among others.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has monitored the Shaheen Bagh protest very closely. I want to tell the BJP supporters of Delhi that the people against whom you guys protested or opposed were the people of Bharatiya Janata Party itself,” said Bharadwaj.

“Delhi election took place and the BJP got defeated. The BJP only won some seats in north-east Delhi because in those areas they could polarise the people in the name of religion. Due to this Shaheen Bagh, the BJP engineered a massive riot in north-east Delhi where 53 people lost their lives. When everything was done now the BJP has asked these people to join their party again,” he added.

On the other hand, while receiving the felicitation, activist Shahzad Ali said that he has joined the BJP only “to prove wrong those in our community” who think that the party is the “enemy” of Muslim community. “We’ll sit together with them over their CAA concerns,” he said after being inducted into the saffron party.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh began on December 15 after the Delhi Police’s crackdown on the anti-CAA protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier that evening. Led mostly by women, the protests became a major issue during February’s Delhi Assembly polls as the protesters had blocked a major road connecting Delhi with its satellite city of Noida, thus inconveniencing lakhs of commuters everyday.

The protest site was eventually cleared on the morning of March 24 as the protesters were not willing to budge despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.