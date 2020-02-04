New Delhi: In what could spell trouble for Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, is an AAP member. Notably, Gujjar had on February 1 fired bullets outside the barricaded area of Shaheen Bagh. Gujjar was arrested and is currently serving his police remand.

The cops added that they have found some photos that establish the fact that Kapil and his dad had joined AAP a year ago. In these pictures, Kapil could be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

“In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil’s phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand,” Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch today said.

AAP to send legal notice to Crime Branch DCP

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that his party will file a complaint with the Election Commission and send a legal notice to the Crime Branch DCP after he claimed that the Shaheen Bagh gunman was linked to AAP.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the DCP cannot name a political party when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in place.

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

“I am shocked. The MCC is in place and the EC is the supreme authority. The DCP heading the investigation is saying that the photo of AAP leaders were found in the phone of the accused and they are probing the case. Is Amit Shah asking the DCP to make the statement or someone else is pushing him,” Singh asked.

Blame game begins

Soon after Delhi Police recovered the photographs of Kapil Gujjar with AAP leaders, BJP president JP Nadda came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the whole incident exposed the dirty face of the AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that the whole incident exposed the dirty face of the party and Kejriwal who was playing with the country’s security.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “It is not a casual photo. He (Kapil Gujjar) was joining Aam Aadmi Party and Sanjay Singh welcomed him. This shows how AAP instigates the youth and misuses them. Hence, AAP stands exposed before people of Delhi.”

Responding to the allegation by the DCP, the AAP accused the BJP of “conspiracy” and “dirty politics”.

“Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?,” Sanjay Singh said.