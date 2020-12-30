Hours after his induction in the saffron camp, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar. Gurjar, who shot to fame in February for opening fire near the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, was arrested by Delhi Police soon after the incident and released on bail later. Also Read - Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Panchkula and Rewari, Congress in Sonipat

The BJP unit in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, said they did not know of his antecedents when he joined the party on Wednesday morning.

"Kapil Gujjar was among some people who were inducted into the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party. We had no idea of his involvement in the controversial Shaheen Bagh incident. On finding out, his joining has been cancelled with immediate effect," the BJP's Ghaziabad chief Sanjeev Sharma said in a statement.

According to sources, Gurjar was expelled from the party within hours as the media reports of the developement reached senior leadership.

The sources further add that the Ghaziabad district head of the BJP has reportedly told seniors that he did not know about Kapil Gurjar’s background and had welcomed him into the party by mistake.