New Delhi: Refuting the allegations of political links, Fatesh Singh, uncle of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala said that no one on the family was associated with any political party. “I have no idea where these photographs are circulating from. My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party nor does any other member from the family. My brother, Gaje Singh, (Baisala’s father) fought assembly elections in 2008 on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and lost. After that no one from our family had any links with any political party,” he said to PTI.

Neither does Kapil have friends associated with politics, he said.

On Saturday, Baisala fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh. According to eyewitnesses, the man shouted “Hindu Rashtra Zindabad” and fired two rounds.

Political mudslinging broke out after Delhi Police said that Kapil is an AAP member. The cops added that they have found some photos that establish the fact that Kapil and his dad had joined AAP a year ago. In these pictures, Kapil could be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

“In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil’s phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand,” Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that his party will file a complaint with the Election Commission and send a legal notice to the Crime Branch DCP after he claimed that the Shaheen Bagh gunman was linked to AAP.