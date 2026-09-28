Shahi Mosque Demolition: Stone-pelting erupts ahead of bulldozer action in Ujjain, tear gas fired

Around 10 feet of the Shahi Mosque, which was reportedly obstructing the proposed road widening project between Kanthal Square and Gopal Temple, is set to be demolished.

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New Delhi: Tensions erupted ahead of the planned bulldozer action at the Shahi Mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. According to the reports, a large crowd gathered near the mosque and clashed with the police. Stones were also pelted at the police during the confrontation. It is important to note that the incident took place amid ongoing road-widening work in Ujjain.

As part of the project, authorities have planned to demolish a portion of the Shahi Mosque. A team that arrived at the site to carry out the demolition was allegedly attacked by miscreants.

Female Crime Branch TI Injured

Crime Branch woman TI Pushpa Panchal was injured after miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the police. The police had put barricades up near the Shahi Mosque, which the crowd attempted to remove.

Understand the matter in pointers:

Around 10 feet of the Shahi Mosque, which was obstructing the proposed road widening from Kanthal Square to Gopal Temple, is set to be removed.

On Monday morning, following discussions between the administration and members of the Muslim community, members themselves arrived to remove the obstructing portion.

Slogans were raised during the process, and some members of the community opposed the action.

It is important to note that under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035, a 15-metre-wide road has been proposed from Kanthal Square to Gopal Temple.

A portion of the Shahi Mosque was obstructing the designated road boundary.

Action is being taken to remove this portion.

The road connects the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Gopal Temple and the banks of the Shipra River.

The road is being widened to facilitate the movement of devotees during Simhastha 2028 and other religious events.

Sambhal mosque row: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against survey

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on pleas challenging a survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple dispute. A bench of justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was hearing two petitions filed by the management committee of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid challenging a May 19, 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court.

The high court had dismissed the mosque committee’s plea against the survey ordered by the Sambhal court, upholding the civil court’s direction for the survey. The high court had said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

During the arguments on Friday, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the apex court that the state does not want to get into the respective claims of the parties.

“As the State, we don’t want to get into the respective claims of either of the parties,” the law officer said, adding, “As the State, we are committed and bound to protect the interests of all.”