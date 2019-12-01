New Delhi: On the occasion of Shahidi Gurupurab, traffic will be affected at several places in the national capital on Sunday as processions will be carried out.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will carry out ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession to mark the death anniversary of Guru Teg Bhadur.

The advisory further stated that the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ will start from Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk at 10 AM.

The procession will terminate at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib after covering Nai Sadak, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Pharganj Bridge, DBG Road, Chuna Mandi, Panchkuian Road, Kali Bari Marg, Baba Kharak Sing Marg, Gurudwara Bangla Shahib, Gole Dakkhana and Pt Pant Marg, it said.

In the wake of the procession, diversions will be placed.