New Delhi: The results for voting in Shahpur Assembly Constituency that went to polls on October 28, 2020 will be declared today. While the early trends will start emerging from 9 AM onwards, a clear picture of the winner will be known by evening.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Shahpur constituency was won by RJD's Rahul Tiwary. He had defeated Visheshwar Ojha of BJP. While Rahul Tiwary polled 47.76 percent votes, Visheshwar Ojha polled 37.72 percent votes then.

This year, the seat saw a fierce battle between Rahul Tiwary of RJD and Munni Devi of BJP this year. As part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's Ved Prakash was also in the race.

