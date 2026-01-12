Home

‘Shaksgam Valley of ​​Jammu and Kashmir belongs to us’, says China as it builds road to Pakistan ignoring India’s objections

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, 12 January 2026, that the area in question is part of China.

New Delhi: China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir as its own. It is building a road to Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through this area. India has raised strong objections to this and has consistently opposed any illegal foreign construction in this area. India also termed China’s control over this area as ‘illegal occupation’.

‘China building infrastructure in its own territory’

According to the Global Times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, 12 January 2026, that the area in question is part of China. Building infrastructure in its own territory is China’s right and cannot be questioned. Pakistan illegally occupied the Shaksgam Valley in 1948 and ceded the area to China in 1963.

Border between China and Pakistan drawn, Kashmir policy is same: China

Mao Ning stated that China and Pakistan signed a border agreement in the 1960s, and the border between the two countries was demarcated. She said that this decision was made by two sovereign countries under their respective rights.

Regarding CPEC, Mao Ning said that it is an economic cooperation project aimed at promoting local economic and social development and improving people’s lives. She clearly stated that the China-Pakistan border agreement and CPEC have no connection to China’s stance on the Kashmir issue, and China’s position on this matter remains unchanged.

We do not recognize CPEC project: India

At a press conference on January 9, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about China building infrastructure in the Shaksgam Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the CPEC project, to which he said that the Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. “We have never recognized the so-called China-Pakistan border agreement of 1963. We consider that agreement illegal”.

“We also do not recognize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because it passes through Indian territory that is under the forced and illegal occupation of Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. This has been clearly conveyed to both Pakistan and China on several occasions”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.