Home

News

India

Private Buses, Auto-rickshaws In THIS City To Go On Strike on July 27: Report

Private Buses, Auto-rickshaws In THIS City To Go On Strike on July 27: Report

In the first 30 days since its inception on June 11, the four state-run bus corporations in Karnataka collectively recorded a remarkable daily ridership of 5.57 million female passengers.

Delhi: The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Over 20 organisations, representing private bus operators, tourist operators, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, have decided to stage a strike on July 27 to exert pressure on the state government to address their grievances, The Times of India reported.

Trending Now

“The private bus organisations have been demanding the government to extend the Shakti scheme to the private buses too so that the public can also opt for the bus services. Last week, the private bus operators set a one-week deadline to fulfil their demands. We are going for the strike, as the govt did not respond to our demands,” said S Nataraj Sharma of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association.

You may like to read

Under the scheme, women can get complimentary travel on state-operated buses, excluding luxury services and has surpassed the transport department’s initial projections in terms of ridership during the initial month.

In the first 30 days since its inception on June 11, the four state-run bus corporations in Karnataka collectively recorded a remarkable daily ridership of 5.57 million female passengers. This surge in numbers translates to a daily ticket value of ₹13.40 crore, significantly surpassing the expectations set by the authorities.

On day one of the launch of the scheme, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore. In just two days, the total expenditure under the scheme — a key pre-election promise of the Congress — was Rs 10.24 crore.

According to data shared by the department, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation incurred an expenditure of Rs 3.58 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which operates city buses, Rs 1.75 crore, the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 2.11 crore and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 1.40 crore.

If one were to take into consideration the Monday figure, the annual expenditure on this scheme may touch between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told.

The Times of India report further adds that the formal announcement of the bandh will be made on July 20. Auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions, affected by the Shakti scheme’s implications on their business, are demanding monetary compensation from the government.

Meanwhile, auto and taxi drivers are advocating for a ban on bike-taxis operating within the city.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES