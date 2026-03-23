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Chandausi honey reaches Europe; differently-abled Shalini scripts a new success story with Rishikrut brand

Chandausi honey reaches Europe; differently-abled Shalini scripts a new success story with ‘Rishikrut’ brand

Polio-affected in one leg, Shalini did not let her physical disability and family hardships become her weakness. Instead, she established herself as a successful entrepreneur by founding the firm ‘Shivay International’ with the ‘Rishikrut’ brand. Today, the sweetness of her honey has reached Slovenia in Europe.

Shalini Dixit

New Delhi: Shalini Dixit, a resident of Moh. Uday Devta near Holi Chowk, Sambhal Gate in Chandausi, has carved a remarkable success story by overcoming immense challenges. Polio-affected in one leg, Shalini did not let her physical disability and family hardships become her weakness. Instead, she established herself as a successful entrepreneur by founding the firm ‘Shivay International’ with the ‘Rishikrut’ brand. Today, the sweetness of her honey has reached Slovenia in Europe.

Shalini completed her MA, B.ed and LLB degrees. She appeared for several competitive exams but could not achieve the desired success. After her marriage in 2016, she faced difficulties in raising her child due to her physical condition and eventually returned to her parental home. In 2019, she started beekeeping along with her brother Madhukar Shankhdhar and husband Shivendu Dixit.

In the initial phase, Shalini faced significant challenges in fieldwork due to polio. During the COVID period and lockdown, when everything came to a halt, she enhanced her knowledge by watching videos of foreign beekeepers on YouTube and applied her education to her business.

She started the venture with an investment of around Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh. She also received full support from the Horticulture Department and district administration, including assistance of 20 bee boxes. Today, she owns 250 bee boxes.

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To obtain natural honey from different flowers, her brother and husband migrate the bee boxes according to seasons across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

* Rajasthan: For mustard honey, with production of 1 ton in the current season.

* Uttar Pradesh: For eucalyptus, tulsi and neem honey.

* Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh: For litchi and multiflora honey from Himalayan forests.

*Assurance of purity*

Unlike common market honey, the ‘Rishikrut’ brand honey is neither machine processed nor heated, ensuring that its nutrients remain intact. It is completely raw and is filtered only through a mesh cloth.

Initially, Shalini suffered losses due to not receiving fair prices in the wholesale market. Later, she took charge of packaging and marketing herself under the ‘Rishikrut’ brand while working from home. With the support of the Horticulture Department and district administration, she began selling her products through government fairs and social media.

Today, her pure honey is sold at Rs 800 to Rs 1600 per kg. Her monthly income, which initially ranged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, has now increased to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

Shalini’s firm ‘Shivay International’ has signed an important export deal in Slovenia, Europe. Additionally, at the 57th Regional Exhibition held at Jan Bhavan premises in Lucknow, she secured second position in beekeeping and third position for honey in the state. This achievement is also a matter of pride for the Horticulture Department and district administration.

Shalini’s success is also benefiting other women in her town. She has provided employment to 4 to 6 women by involving them in honey filtration, packaging, labelling and work during fairs, helping them become self-reliant.

Reflecting on her journey, Shalini says, “Difficulties come, but one should not be afraid of them.” Today, she has overcome her disability and emerged as a major source of inspiration for society and women.

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