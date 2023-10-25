Home

SHAME! Out To Witness Dussehra Event With Grandpa, 3-Yr-Old Raped In Chhattisgarh; Accused Held

A 3-year-old was raped by a 40-year-old man in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday when she, along with her grandfather, had gone to watch a Dussehra event.

Representative Image (PIxabay)

Chhattisgarh Crime News: In a disturbing incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man when the child had gone with her grandfather to witness a cultural event on Dussehra with her grandfather in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am on Wednesday in a village under Kawardha City Kotwali police station limits when the victim, along with her grandfather, had gone to watch a cultural programme held on the occasion of Dussehra.

Giving details, a senior police official, citing a complaint filed by the the child’s grandfather, said the child was lured by the accused, identified as 40-year-old Durgesh Patel, to a nearby house where he allegedly raped her.

As per the complaint, the victim’s grandfather said he had g0ne to a nearby house to fetch water for the child who was complaining of thirst. However, upon his return, he found his granddaughter missing and later heard the girl crying for help from a house, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Rathore told news agency PTI.

“The complainant said he rushed to the house where he was shocked to discover his granddaughter being held by the accused, Durgesh, who fled the scene after being caught in the act,” the senior officer said.

The officer said the accused, Durgesh Patel, has been arrested and preliminary investigation has revealed that Patel had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

A case was registered against the accused under section 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested, ASP Rathore said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway and more evidence against the accused is being gathered by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)