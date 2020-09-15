New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader and veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP MP Ravi Kishan, alleging that the latter had attempted to tarnish the image of the entire film industry. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Remark on Drug Nexus in Bollywood, Says 'I am Deeply Hurt, Thought She Would Support Me'

Notably, Ravi Kishan had asked the Government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking in Bollywood.

Reacting to his statement, Jaya said,"Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."

She added,”people in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Earlier on Monday, raising the issue of ‘drug menace in Bollywood’ during ‘zero hour’. “We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved… Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected,” he had said.

Kishan, who is also a Bhojpuri actor, also praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for doing a good job in unearthing the drug mafia which is trying to spread the menace among youth.