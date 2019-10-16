New Delhi: Five doctors in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri were terminated on Wednesday after several ants were found crawling on the eye of a deceased patient.

The incident that took place on Tuesday, came to light after Chief Minister Kamal Nath‘s office tweeted terming it “highly sensitive” and demanding probe and stringent action in the case.

शिवपुरी में ज़िला अस्पताल में एक मरीज़ की मौत होने पर उसके शव पर चींटियाँ चलने व इस घटना पर बरती गयी लापरवाही की घटना बेहद असंवेदनशीलता की परियाचक।

The deceased, identified as 50-year-old Balchandra Lodhi, was suffering from Tuberculosis for which he had been admitted to the Shivpuri district hospital for two days.

While patients in the same ward stated that he died early Tuesday at around 6 AM, the hospital staff neglected the body for nearly five hours despite having received information from medicos.

Doctors and nurses kept visiting the ward but nobody paid attention to the deceased, nearby patients said. The ants were removed from his eyes by Lodhi’s wife, Ramshri, while he was laying on his bed.

“Such incidents shame mankind and humanity, it cannot be tolerated at all. Order for investigation of the incident, strict action on those guilty and negligent in the investigation,” said Chief Minister Kamal Nath responding to the incident.