New Delhi: Ayesha Christina and a few other members of an animal rescuer group working in Delhi have alleged that they were attacked by the residents of Rishi Nagar in Rani Bagh when they were helping some stray dogs. Police said a case has been registered. A few locals were hurt by the car of the workers, police said. Also Read - 'Sub-inspector Was Not Responsible For Chilla Village Mishap', Delhi Police Issues Clarification

Also Read - Delhi Cop, Driving Under Influence, Runs Over Woman; Incident Caught on Camera | Watch

“We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us,” Ayesha said in a video which got shared on social media. She was visibly wounded in the video, which drew severe reactions from social media users.

Its so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally! DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action. https://t.co/zpPZFEt62J — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 4, 2020

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal took note of the video and said her team was in touch with her. “It’s so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally,” Swati Maliwal wrote.

Police said local people were enquiring as it was a late night. A scuffle took place between the volunteers and the locals and then some of the locals got injured by the car of the volunteers.