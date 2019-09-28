New Delhi: Following his resignation on Saturday, just a month before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar came out in support of his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who has been named in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Scotching all perceptions of a family feud, the two-time Deputy Chief Minister said that he quit the party because of some rivalry within the family but because the media was unnecessarily dragging his uncle’s name to defame him before the crucial elections. “Sharad Pawar has no connection with this bank. I feel his name has been dragged just because I am his relative. Because of me, Sharad Pawar and NCP are being defamed. This is the reason I have resigned without asking him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar had handed over his resignation letter to state Assembly Speaker Hairbhau Bagde who had accepted it saying that he did not know the reason for the resignation.

“He gave his hand written resignation letter to my PS. He called me up from there. I was surprised. I asked Dada (Ajit Pawar) why he was doing so. Dada told me he would tell me later. He insisted me to accept the resignation letter,” news agency PTI quoted the speaker as saying.

Earlier today, NCP president Sharad Pawar met his nephew Ajit at his own residence. Following their interaction, the party chief clarified that there was “nothing to worry” and that Ajit will address the media with details on his resignation.

On the other hand, the NCP supremo had also claimed that his nephew was upset after Sharad Pawar’s name figured in the scam. Addressing a press conference at his Modibaug home in Pune, Sharad Pawar had said, “I was not aware of his decision. He is a fighter and a blunt speaker who will not leave the battlefield. I learnt about it after speaking with his family. Ajit was “greatly disturbed” at the manner in which my name was dragged in the alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the MSCB.”