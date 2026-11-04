Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital hours after leaving Pune hospital

Sharad Pawar left Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Wednesday, two days after being admitted for observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: November 4, 2026, 8:49 PM IST
Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital hours after leaving Pune hospital
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has been hospitalised. File image/PTI

Senior leader and Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

Pawar was discharged from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in the day, where he had been under medical observation for two days. The veteran politician was admitted on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain.

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Sule, who is also the working president of NCP (SP), had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge.

According to Vitthal Maniyar, a close associate of Pawar, PM Modi urged the 86-year-old leader to prioritise his health and avoid an exhausting schedule. He also told Pawar that his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, could shoulder responsibilities while he rested.

“Modi told Pawar to take care of his health, cut down on travel and rest more. He also advised him to pay attention to his diet. He told Pawar that Supriya could look after the nation’s affairs and that he should rest and continue to guide us,” Maniyar said.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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