Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar being welcomed by party's senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and others during party's foundation day celebrations in New Delhi, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP. Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

