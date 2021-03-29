Mumbai: NCP chief and senior leader Sharad Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check-up after he felt uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening. Party leader Nawab Malik on Monday, said that Pawar will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 for surgery. Also Read - BJP Creating Confusion: Nawab Malik Rubbishes Rumours on Shah-Pawar Meet

"Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," Nawab Malik said in a tweet.

Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” Malik added.

All his schedules until then have been cancelled, Malik said.