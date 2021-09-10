Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at Congress, stating that his partner in the Maharashtra ruling alliance no longer holds sway from Kashmir to Kanyakumari like it once did. Pawar opined that the reality must be accepted by Congress as it will increase their chances of forming close ties with other opposition parties. “There was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But not so anymore. This (reality) should be accepted. The closeness (with other opposition parties) will increase once there is a mentality (within Congress) to accept this (fact),” Pawar said.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE: NTA Likely to Declare Scores Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Check Latest Updates

Speaking to Mumbai Tak, the Marathi digital platform of the India Today group, Pawar also criticised the Congress party for its unwillingness to consider a different point of view. “When it comes to leadership, my colleagues in the Congress are not in a mind to take a different point of view,” Pawar said.

Pawar was informed that when told about Mamata Banerjee being the face of the united opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress people say they have Rahul Gandhi. All parties, specially colleagues in Congress, are not ready to take a different stance on their leadership, Pawar quipped.

Asked if this was due to arrogance, Pawar cited an anecdote about zamindars (landlords) who have lost most of their land and are unable to maintain their ‘haveli’ (mansion).

I had told a story about Uttar Pradesh zamindars who used to have huge land parcels and big ‘havelis’. Due to land ceiling legislation, their lands shrunk. The havelis remain but there is no capability (of the landlords) to maintain and repair them.

Their agricultural income is also not (as much) as earlier. From a few thousand acres, their land has shrunk down to 15 or 20 acres. When the zamindar wakes up in the morning, he looks at the surrounding green fields and says all that land belongs to him. It was his once but doesnt belong to him now, Pawar said.

Asked if Congress could be compared to a Patil (chief) of a barren village, Pawar said he wouldn’t like to make that comparison.

(With agency inputs)