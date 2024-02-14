Sharad Pawar Demands Bharat Ratna For SII Founder Cyrus Poonawalla

Home

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar has called for Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute Of India (SII), to be awarded with the 'Bharat Ratna' for his outstanding contributions to vaccine production in India.

New Delhi: Senior leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded that Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute Of India (SII) should be honoured with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ for his excellent work done in the field of vaccine production in India.

Pawar while addressing the audience at an award function in Pune, Maharashtra pointed out Cyrus Poonawalla who was also present in the function. He emphasized how the Serum Institute’s vaccine proved its effectiveness for many diseases, including COVID-19, and how big their contribution is.

Sharad Pawar’s Demand To Government

He stated,”whenever five children are born in the world, three of them are given vaccine serum. During the Corona crisis, SII provided vaccines to the whole world, especially in African countries where there was great need for the vaccine. The vaccine was delivered on a large scale, and for this, Cyrus Poonawala and his team took on the responsibility of serving the people.”

“His work in the field of vaccines is significant. First of all, when the Government of India gave him Padma Shri, we did not feel right, but later he was given Padma Bhushan. Today, the new generation of the world is working in the field of vaccines. Given his contribution, the government should not limit him to Padma Bhushan, but he should be given Bharat Ratna,” Pawar added.

Sharad Pawar further asserted, “I expect the central government to take this demand seriously given the work done by Poonawala for the world, country, and humanity.”

About Cyrus Ponnawalla

Prominent in the pharmaceutical sector, Cyrus Poonawalla is a leading personality in the production and distribution of vaccines. Poonawalla is the founder of SII, the largest vaccine producer in the world by volume. As such, he has been instrumental in providing numerous nations, especially those with low resources, with high-quality vaccines at reasonable prices, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

SII, led by Poonawalla, played a crucial role in the development of numerous vaccines, encompassing those targeting illnesses like influenza, measles, polio, and rubella. Furthermore, SII became a major player in the worldwide effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by producing and providing millions of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, also known as Covishield, in India.

