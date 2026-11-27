Sharad Pawar’s NCP to back delimitation bill, announces ahead of special sitting of Parliament

The Centre has put forward a proposal to expand the Lok Sabha and undertake the delimitation of constituencies, a move that is being opposed by the INDIA bloc.

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Sharad Pawar's NCP to support delimitation bill. File image/PTI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar announced its decision to support the Centre’s delimitation Bill in the special Parliament session, slated to take place between November 30 to December 3. The announcement came on Friday by Jitendra Awhad.

Speaking outside the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where Pawar is admitted, Awhad said, “Pawar saheb told me that as per constitutional provisions, delimitation has to be done. Supriya tai and the MPs have taken a decision. Our party will support the delimitation.”

Also Read | Delimitation Bill: PM Modi govt clears amendments for 50% increase in seats, freeze on state-wise share until 2051

Earlier in the day, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said her party would first examine the draft legislation if it is brought for discussion in Parliament before making its stand clear on it.

Talking to reporters, the NCP (SP) working president said she had not seen the text of the bill and did not know the session’s agenda. “There is no agenda as yet. You will know on the floor of the Lok Sabha,” Sule said in response to repeated queries on the party’s stand over the delimitation bill.

Also Read | Parliament winter session: Centre gears up for delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill push amid confrontation over SIR

She said she had not received any invitation for any meeting so far. Sule maintained that it was difficult to comment without seeing the document in hand.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact essential business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women’s reservation to delimitation.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has invited all opposition floor leaders to attend a meeting at his residence on Saturday to devise a joint strategy in view of the government’s likely move to reintroduce the bill.

Supriya Sule, who is the working presdient of NCP (SP), as it came to be called after a split, has said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting as her father Sharad Pawar is hospitalised. NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke will attend the INDIA bloc meeting on behalf of the party.