New Delhi: A day after Enforcement Directorate's (ED) crackdown on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar called on PM Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Parliament. The meeting which came on a day when CBI took custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, reportedly went for 20 minutes approximately. For the unversed, Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

What Transpired At Modi-Pawar Meeting

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sharad Pawar said that he spoke to PM about the ED’s action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

“If a central agency takes a step like this, then they’ve to take responsibility for it… is this action against him because he speaks against the government?” Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday attached assets linked to Raut, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.

The ED had slapped attachment orders on assets worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to friends and wife of Raut in a money-laundering case — hours after the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption against the central probe agency.