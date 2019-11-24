New Delhi: Soon after nephew Ajit Pawar claimed that he is with the NCP and his uncle is still his leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter, saying there is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP. He also said that his party has decided to make Shiv Sena and the Congress his ally to form the government in the state. Refuting Ajit Pawar’s claim, the NCP chief said his nephew’s statement is false and misleading.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people,” he said in a tweet.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

The statement from the NCP chief comes soon after Ajit Pawar said he is will with the NCP and his uncle Sharad Pawar is still his leader.