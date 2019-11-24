New Delhi: Remaining silent for nearly 36 hours after being sworn-in as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday gave a new twist to this association with the NCP and said he is still with the party and Sharad Pawar remains his party leader.

“I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader,” he said in a tweet.

He also said in the same tweet that the BJP-NCP will give a stable government to Maharashtra which was under President’s Rule for nearly a month after no party came forward to prove the majority to form the government in the state.

“Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people,” he added.

Notably, the deputy CM of Maharashtra was sacked from the NCP after he extended support to the BJP to form the government in the state.

In another tweet, he assured all not to worry for anything as all is well and said it needs little patience.

“There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” he said in another tweet.