Sharad Pawar Rethinking Decision To Step Down As NCP Chief, Says Ajit Pawar

The statement from Ajit Pawar comes after several NCP leaders and workers were seen chanting slogans asking Sharad Pawar to take back his decision.

Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the NCP president.

Mumbai: Hours after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the veteran politician will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days. “We told him (Sharad Pawar) that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days,” Ajit Pawar said.

#WATCH | "…we told him (Sharad Pawar) that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision & requires 2-3 days…": NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sharad… pic.twitter.com/8Fjb41QdDD — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

NCP Leaders Urge Pawar To Reconsider Decision

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar said that he has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

“After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960 to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography ‘Lok Maze Sangati’. He further said that he would continue working in the political, social and cultural life. “I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections now,” the veteran leader said.

In the meantime, Ajit Pawar had also supported the veteran politician’s decision to step down from the party President post.

“Pawar Sahab himself had said about the necessity of change in the guard a few days ago. we should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won’t take it back,” Ajit Pawar said.

After announcing his decision, Sharad Pawar recommended a committee of senior NCP leaders to decide on the future course of action. The committee will include Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, P C Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells.

Pawar Recalls Political Career

Recalling his political career, the NCP supremo said, “Since the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, I have had the privilege of being elected as its President, which today is in its 24th year. This entire journey of being in public life, which began on May 1, 1960, has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period.”

“I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy. I will never take the position of sticking to a post after so many years. Therefore, you might feel uneasy. But I have decided to retire from the post of the NCP chief, ” Pawar further said.

Who is Sharad Pawar?

Sharad Pawar, a four-time chief minister of Maharashtra, has previously served as the Minister of Defence in the Cabinet of PV Narsimha Rao and as Minister of Agriculture in the Cabinet of Manmohan Singh.

Pawar was the first and former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded in 1999, after separating from the Indian National Congress.

