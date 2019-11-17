New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited meeting between Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party said that a final decision on the formation of the next government in Maharashtra by the proposed Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena ally will be taken in the next couple of days.

“The government formation process will be finalised after the meeting,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said making it clear that the objective was to give “a stable government” to the state and any decision would be taken only in consultation with the Congress in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Raosaheb Danve-Patil, said that there is a possibility of the BJP-Sena returning to power again soon with a BJP Chief Minister.

“Such a situation would not have arisen had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today. We shall work according to the formula agreed upon by him and the late Pramod Mahajan,” Danve-Patil said.

Shiv Sena, on Sunday, didn’t attend the NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament starting from Monday. Sena workers even heckled Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai as Fadnavis came to pay tribute to Bal Thackray on his seventh death anniversary.

Amid ample signals of an official break-up between the allies of 35 years, BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly assured his party that everything will be alright, claimed Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

“I told Amit bhai (Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied ‘Don’t worry, everything will be fine. The BJP and the Shiv Sena would come together to form government’,” Mr Athawale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP-Sena disagreement even featured in PM Modi’s address to the NDA allies on Sunday. In his introductory remarks at the meeting, not attended by Sena, PM Modi said NDA allies may have different ideologies but they are like one big family and should not get unsettled by small differences.