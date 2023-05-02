Home

Why Sharad Pawar Decided To Step Down As NCP Chief

Sharad Pawar's decision comes weeks after he expressed concerns over the unity of the MVA in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the NCP president.

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar, a veteran leader, on Tuesday said he has decided to step down as the president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,” Sharad Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sharad Pawar, a major Opposition leader in Maharashtra, played a significant role in stitching an alliance between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP for formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

#WATCH | “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,” says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Shortly after the news broke that Sharad Pawar is resigning as the NCP chief, party workers appealed the veteran politician to take back his decision.

VIDEO | Workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appeal Sharad Pawar to take back his decision of stepping down as the party president. #SharadPawar pic.twitter.com/CigPSe27bz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2023

“Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won’t take it back,” NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar said.

Was Sharad Pawar not happy with MVA alliance?

Sharad Pawar’s decision comes weeks after he expressed concerns over the unity of the MVA in Maharashtra in the run-up to the state Assembly elections which is slated to take place in 2024. “Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and we are willing to work together. But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not, has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this,” Sharad Pawar said.

Reacting to Sharad Pawar’s remark, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut stated that the coalition would remain intact. “Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain. Its prominent leaders are Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. In 2024, MVA parties will fight (Maharashtra Assembly) election together,” Sanjay Raut said.

Is Sharad Pawar’s Nephew Joining BJP?

Recently, there have been speculations that NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, may join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the NCP leader or any person who wants to join the party would be welcomed. “The doors of the party are open for everyone who works for the country and believes in BJP’s ideology,” Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Ajit Pawar, however, dismissed “rumours” about switching over to the BJP and emphasised that he would remain with the NCP. “No truth in the rumours spread about me. I am with the NCP and will remain with the party,” Ajit Pawar said.

