New Delhi: An important meeting of the leaders of other political parties will be held under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Tuesday, reports news agency ANI. The meeting will be attended by leaders of NCP, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and RJD, said NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Several prominent political leaders and eminent persons including Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Justice AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar will attend tomorrow's meeting to be chaired by Sharad Pawar, Malik said in a tweet.

Ashutosh, Advocate Majeed Memon, MP Vandana Chavan, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, KC Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, economist Arun Kumar, Ghanshyam Tiwari & Pritish Nandi will be among the attendees of the meeting called by Sharad Pawar, Malik further said.

(With inputs from ANI)